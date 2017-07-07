By Dan Levine
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO The state of Hawaii asked a
federal appeals court on Friday to issue an emergency order
blocking parts of President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban
while the state seeks clarification over which parts of the ban
can take effect.
The U.S. Supreme Court last month let the ban on travel from
six Muslim-majority countries go forward with a limited scope,
saying it could not apply to anyone with a credible "bona fide
relationship" with a U.S. person or entity.
The Trump administration then decided that spouses, parents,
children, fiancés and siblings would be exempt from the ban,
while grandparents and other family members would be barred from
travel.
Trump said the measure was necessary to prevent extremist
attacks. However, opponents including states and refugee
advocacy groups sued to stop it, disputing its security
rationale and saying it discriminated against Muslims.
A Honolulu judge on Thursday rejected a request by Hawaii to
narrow the government's implementation of the ban, saying the
state should directly ask the Supreme Court to clarify its
ruling.
Instead, Hawaii appealed to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, saying in a court filing on Friday that the appeals
court has the power to block the travel ban while it decides how
to interpret the Supreme Court's ruling.
"Every day that passes is a day when our government is
turning away human beings — from newborn children to elderly
grandparents...," Hawaii wrote in its court filing.
A Justice Department spokeswoman could not immediately be
reached for comment.
Justice Department lawyers have argued that its definition
of close family "hews closely" to language found in U.S.
immigration law, while Hawaii's attorney general's office said
other parts of immigration law include grandparents in that
group.
The roll-out of the narrowed version of the ban was more
subdued last week than in January when Trump first signed a more
expansive version of the order. That sparked protests and chaos
at airports around the country and the world.