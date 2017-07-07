By Dan Levine
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO A U.S. appeals court on Friday
rejected Hawaii's request to issue an emergency order blocking
parts of President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban while the
state sought clarification over what groups of people would be
barred from travel.
The U.S. Supreme Court last month let the ban on travel from
six Muslim-majority countries go forward with a limited scope,
saying it could not apply to anyone with a credible "bona fide
relationship" with a U.S. person or entity.
The Trump administration then decided that spouses, parents,
children, fiancés and siblings would be exempt from the ban,
while grandparents and other family members traveling from Iran,
Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen would be barred.
Trump said the measure was necessary to prevent attacks.
However, opponents including states and refugee advocacy groups
sued to stop it, disputing its security rationale and saying it
discriminated against Muslims.
A Honolulu judge this week rejected Hawaii's request to
clarify the Supreme Court ruling and narrow the government's
implementation of the ban.
Hawaii appealed to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals,
saying in a filing on Friday that the appeals court has the
power to narrow the travel ban while it decides how to interpret
the Supreme Court's ruling.
A three-judge 9th Circuit panel on Friday rejected that
argument and said it did not have jurisdiction to hear Hawaii's
appeal.
The 9th Circuit said the Honolulu judge could issue an
injunction against the government in the future, if he believed
it misapplied the Supreme Court's ruling to a particular person
harmed by the travel ban.
But the judge did not have the authority to simply clarify
the Supreme Court's instructions now, the appeals court said.
The Justice Department declined to comment. Hawaii's
attorney general could not immediately be reached for comment.
Justice Department lawyers have argued that its definition
of close family "hews closely" to language found in U.S.
immigration law, while Hawaii's attorney general's office said
other parts of immigration law include grandparents in that
group.
The roll-out of the narrowed version of the ban was more
subdued last week than in January when Trump first signed a more
expansive version of the order. That sparked protests and chaos
at airports around the country and the world.