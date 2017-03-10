WASHINGTON Maryland became the latest state to
join in legal challenges against President Donald Trump's
revised temporary travel ban on Friday, with its attorney
general saying it would join a lawsuit brought by Washington and
other states.
Attorney General Brian Frosh said his office would formally
join the suit on Monday.
"The administration persists in an effort to implement a
policy that is inhumane and unconstitutional, but also makes us
less safe, not more safe," Frosh said in a statement.
The new travel order, which is set to take effect on
Wednesday, replaced a more sweeping ban issued on Jan. 27 that
caused chaos and protests at airports.
The first order, which temporarily halted the entry of
refugees and travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries, was
hit by more than two dozen lawsuits.
Detractors claimed it discriminated against Muslims and
violated the U.S. Constitution.
The government has said the president has wide authority to
implement immigration policy and that the travel rules are
necessary to protect against terrorist attacks.
"Trump's second executive order is still a Muslim ban,"
Frosh said in the statement.
The state of Washington brought one of the suits against the
original ban, and last month a federal judge in Seattle ordered
an emergency halt to the policy. That ruling was upheld by an
appeals court in San Francisco.
Washington is now asking the court to apply the emergency
halt to the new ban, arguing it is a veiled version of the old
one.
The new order keeps a 90-day ban on travel to the United
States by citizens of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and
Yemen, but excludes Iraq. Refugees are still halted from
entering the country for 120 days, but the new order removed an
indefinite ban on all refugees from Syria.
Oregon and Minnesota also are joining Washington's
challenge. Hawaii has a separate case pending against the new
ban.
Frosh said the ban would make Maryland less competitive by
deterring visits by academics, scientists and engineers from
other countries and would hurt Maryland's universities and
economy.
The U.S. Department of Justice has declined to comment on
the states' cases because the litigation is pending.