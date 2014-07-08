FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama requests $3.7 bln from Congress to deal with border crisis
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 8, 2014 / 3:26 PM / 3 years ago

Obama requests $3.7 bln from Congress to deal with border crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will ask Congress for an additional $3.7 billion to deal with a flood of undocumented minors entering the United States, White House officials said on Tuesday.

The Obama request would provide $1.8 billion for the Department of Health and Human Services to provide care for unaccompanied children who have been apprehended, White House officials said.

The president is also seeking $1.1 billion for the Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, including funds for the removal of undocumented adults traveling with the children, the White House said. (Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Susan Heavey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.