Obama requests $3.7 bln from Congress to deal with border crisis

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will ask Congress for an additional $3.7 billion to deal with a flood of undocumented minors entering the United States, White House officials said on Tuesday.

The Obama request would provide $1.8 billion for the Department of Health and Human Services to provide care for unaccompanied children who have been apprehended, White House officials said.

The president is also seeking $1.1 billion for the Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, including funds for the removal of undocumented adults traveling with the children, the White House said. (Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Susan Heavey)