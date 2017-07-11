A U.S. judge on Tuesday ruled that the
government cannot immediately deport nearly 200 Iraqi immigrants
arrested last month who argued they would face persecution if
they were removed from the country.
U.S. District Judge Mark Goldsmith in Michigan said he had
the authority to order the government to keep the Iraqis in the
county while their deportation cases proceeded in immigration
court.
Many of 199 Iraqis detained - largely in the Detroit area
and in Nashville - were Chaldean Catholics and Iraqi Kurds. Both
groups say they could be targeted for attacks in Iraq because
they are visible minorities.
Those arrested by immigration authorities had outstanding
deportation orders and many had been convicted of serious
crimes, ranging from homicide to weapons and drug charges,
according to the U.S. government.
In his ruling, Goldsmith said sending the Iraqis back now
would expose them to a "substantiated risk of death, torture, or
other grave persecution before their legal claims can be tested
in a court."
A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment.
Some of those arrested came to the United States as children
and committed their crimes decades ago, but they had been
allowed to stay because Iraq previously declined to issue them
travel documents.
That changed after Iraq agreed in March to start accepting
U.S. deportees as part of a deal that removed the country from
President Donald Trump's revised temporary travel
ban.