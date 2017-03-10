By Dan Levine
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO The U.S. Department of Justice
said a federal court should not suspend President Donald Trump's
executive order that seeks to withhold federal funds from
so-called sanctuary cities for immigrants.
Trump in January signed an order targeting local governments
that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities, as
he made plans to transform how the United States deals with
immigration and national security.
Santa Clara County, which includes the city of San Jose and
several smaller Silicon Valley communities, asked a federal
judge to issue a nationwide injunction against the ban, saying
Trump's plan has thrown its budgeting process into "disarray."
The city of San Francisco filed a similar request.
In a court filing on Thursday, the Justice Department said
the federal government still has more work to do before it
decides exactly how it would implement Trump's order, and what
funds might be in dispute.
To win a nationwide injunction, the local governments must
demonstrate a high level of harm and mere budget uncertainty
doesn't meet the bar, the Justice Department said.
"Governmental budgeting always suffers from some amount of
uncertainty, in relation to both costs (which are based on
services provided) and income (which is based in part on tax
revenues)," DOJ said in the filing.
Cody Harris, an attorney representing Santa Clara county,
said in an email the Justice Department's arguments "are
remarkably thin, and ignore both the facts and the law."
Harris said the county looks forward to arguing the issues
before U.S. District Judge William Orrick III in San Francisco
next month.
The county has said it receives roughly $1.7 billion in
federal and federally dependent funds each year, about 35
percent of its total annual revenues.
Republican Trump has vowed to get tougher on the estimated
11 million illegal immigrants in the United States than his
Democratic predecessor Barack Obama. Protesters have taken to
the streets in opposition to Trump's plans and organized events
such as "A Day Without Immigrants" last month to highlight the
importance of foreign-born people to the economy.