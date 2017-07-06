NEW YORK The Department of Justice is reviewing
letters from 10 local jurisdictions that said they are in
compliance with U.S. immigration law, to determine whether to
cut federal funding, officials said Thursday, heating up a
dispute between so-called sanctuary cities and President Donald
Trump's administration.
In April, the department had asked a handful of states and
cities to document by June 30 their compliance with a statute
that says local governments cannot prevent their employees from
sharing information with U.S. immigration officials.
The Trump administration has said jurisdictions that do not
fully cooperate are shielding "criminal illegal aliens," and has
promised to crack down on cities that do not comply. The
sanctuary jurisdictions say they are following the law and do
not want to spend local resources on immigration enforcement.
"It is not enough to assert compliance, the jurisdictions
must actually be in compliance," U.S. Attorney General Jeff
Sessions said in a statement on Thursday. He said the 10
jurisdictions had written in with "alleged compliance
information" and that the government would "examine these claims
carefully."
Sessions' statement said "some of these jurisdictions have
boldly asserted they will not comply with requests from federal
immigration authorities." If the government finds the cities are
violating the statute, known as Section 1373, it could decide to
cut federal funds.
In the letters seen by Reuters, the jurisdictions say they
are following the law even though some do not honor all
"detainer" requests sent by Immigration and Customs Enforcement
(ICE.) A "detainer" asks local authorities to hold people in
jail up to 48 hours beyond when they are set to be released so
immigration officials can take them into custody.
Many of the letters noted that compliance with detainer
requests is voluntary and is not required under the statute. The
jurisdictions targeted are the states of California and
Connecticut, Chicago and Cook County in Illinois, New Orleans,
Philadelphia, Las Vegas, Miami, Milwaukee and New York.
At least one of the jurisdictions – Nevada's Clark County,
which is dominated by Las Vegas – has a long-standing formal
agreement with ICE in which local police officers help with
federal immigration enforcement.
New York City said it complies with detainer requests for
people who have been convicted of certain "violent or serious"
crimes, so long as the request is accompanied by a judicial
warrant. Like other cities, New York said its priority is
creating trust between immigrant communities and local police to
encourage residents, even if they are living in the country
illegally, to report crimes.
Mitchell Landrieu, the Mayor of New Orleans made a similar
argument in a letter to Sessions. He said the administration has
erroneously characterized sanctuary cities as havens for Central
American gangs. Landrieu said an audit of gangs in New Orleans
did not find a single Latino-dominated group.
"Undocumented people who commit violent crimes must face the
criminal and immigration legal systems of this country. But that
does not mean that all people are illegal immigrants that are
part of violent gangs," Landrieu wrote.
Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele called the Justice
Department's statement on Thursday "inflammatory."
The county is at risk of losing more than $6 million in
revenue if the Justice Department follows through, a June 28
letter from its lawyers said. It said Milwaukee would "avail
itself of all legal options available" to "protect its grant
funding."
Trump's executive order early in his presidency pledging to
cut funding to sanctuary cities has been challenged in the
courts. In April, a federal judge in San Francisco said in a
case brought by Santa Clara county that cities were likely to
succeed in proving Trump's order unconstitutional.
The California county wrote in a court filing on Thursday
that top administration officials have repeatedly stated that
federal funding should be tied to local willingness to honor ICE
detainer requests.
(Additional reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco)