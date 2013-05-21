FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Senators reach deal to ease high tech rules in U.S. immigration bill
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 21, 2013 / 4:10 PM / 4 years ago

Senators reach deal to ease high tech rules in U.S. immigration bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. senators reached a tentative deal with tech companies to ease restrictions on hiring foreigners for high-skilled jobs in the Senate’s sweeping immigration bill, sources familiar with the talks said on Tuesday.

For about a week, senators on the panel have been in negotiations with each other and with the AFL-CIO union and tech company officials over limits imposed for hiring high-tech workers from abroad.

The deal between Democratic Senator Charles Schumer and Republican Senator Orrin Hatch would make it easier for tech companies and other businesses to hire workers from abroad.

The provisions still need to be approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee and the entire bill needs to win support in the Senate and House of Representatives before it can become law. (Reporting by Richard Cowan, Rachelle Younglai, Caren Bohan; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.