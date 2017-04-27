By Jon Herskovitz
| AUSTIN, Texas
House of Representative approved on Thursday a bill to punish
so-called "sanctuary cities" over criticism from Democrats that
the measure could lead to unconstitutional racial profiling.
The bill comes as Republican U.S. President Donald Trump has
made combating illegal immigration a priority. Texas, which has
an estimated 1.5 million undocumented immigrants and the longest
border with Mexico of any U.S. state, has been at the forefront
of the immigration debate.
Texas' Republican leaders have embraced Trump's calls to
punish localities they believe are shielding immigrants in the
country illegally.
Any anti-sanctuary city measure may face a tough road after
a federal judge this week blocked Trump's executive order
seeking to withhold funds from local authorities that do not use
their resources to advance federal immigration laws.
On a party line vote after about 16 hours of emotional
debate, the Texas House approved the bill that would punish
local authorities who do not abide by requests to cooperate with
federal immigration authorities. Police who do not cooperate
with immigration authorities could be subject to fines and
prosecution for a Class A misdemeanor, which can bring up to a
year imprisonment.
The bill also allows police to ask people about their
immigration status during a lawful detention, even for minor
infractions like jay-walking.
The bill will have to be reconciled with another bill
approved by the Texas Senate. Republican Governor Greg Abbott
has said he would sign such a measure into law.
"This bill has no effect on illegal immigrants if they have
not committed a crime or are hanging out with someone who has,"
bill sponsor Republican Charlie Geren told the House.
Under questioning, Geren told lawmakers there are no local
authorities in Texas at present that he would consider a
"sanctuary city."
Rene Oliveira, a Democratic representative from the border
city of Brownsville, said the bill has sent a chill through
immigrant communities worried that even people in the United
States legally can be picked up by police for minor infractions
and subject to a process aimed at deportation.
As the Texas House debated the measure, Houston Police Chief
Art Acevedo, who runs one of the nation's largest police forces,
criticized the bill.
"Violent crime is on rise across our Nation & some would
rather men & women in blue go after cooks & nannies, instead of
hardened criminals," he wrote on Twitter.