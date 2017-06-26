By Jon Herskovitz and Jim Forsyth
| SAN ANTONIO, June 26
SAN ANTONIO, June 26 A small border town and
some of the largest cities in Texas will ask a federal judge on
Monday to block a new state law to punish "sanctuary cities,"
arguing it promotes racial profiling, diverts resources from
police and is unconstitutional.
The Republican-backed law in Texas, the U.S. state with the
longest border with Mexico, takes effect on Sept. 1. It is the
first of its kind since Republican Donald Trump became president
in January, promising to crack down on illegal immigration.
Luis Vera, an attorney for the League Of United Latin
American Citizens, one of the numerous plaintiffs in the suit,
said the bill was signed despite opposition from several police
chiefs across Texas and the state's large Latino population.
"No one in the history of the United States has ever
attempted this in any state. That's why the whole world is
watching us right now," Vera said in an interview.
The law known as Senate Bill 4 calls for jail time for
police chiefs and sheriffs who fail to cooperate in U.S.
immigration enforcement. The measure also allows police to ask
about immigration status during a lawful detention.
Supporters have said immigrants who do not break the law
have nothing to fear. Critics contend it allows police to detain
people for up to 48 hours for immigration checks, even for minor
infractions such as jaywalking.
"It is absurd, it is offensive, when people say sanctuary
cities make us safe. They allow hardened criminals to hide in
plain sight," Republican Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick told
reporters last week.
The hearing in the U.S. District Court for the Western
District of Texas in San Antonio will be before Judge Orlando
Garcia.
In a separate case this month, Garcia cast doubt on the
legality of some Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)
detainer requests at the heart of the law, saying there are
times when they can violate the U.S. Constitution.
A detainer is a request by immigration officials for a
jurisdiction to continue to hold a person in custody, usually
for no more than 48 hours, to check if they can be handed over
to ICE for potential deportation.
On Friday, The Trump administration filed court papers to
support the Texas state law and is seeking to argue in court
hearings in favor of the legislation it says will help keep
America safe.