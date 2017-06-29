WASHINGTON The United States expects business as
usual at ports of entry when fresh rules on U.S. President
Donald Trump's travel ban on citizens from six Muslim-majority
nations goes into effect at 8 p.m. Eastern Time, senior U.S.
officials said on Thursday.
"We expect business as usual at the ports of entry starting
at 8 pm tonight," one official told reporters on a conference
call about implementing a Supreme Court ruling allowing parts of
the travel ban to take effect. A second official that a "formal
assurance" from a U.S. resettlement agency to a refugee would
not in and of itself be enough to exempt a refugee from a
120-day ban on entry also imposed by Trump's travel ban
executive order.