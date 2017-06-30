By Yeganeh Torbati and Mica Rosenberg
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, June 30 U.S. President
Donald Trump's administration reversed a decision late on
Thursday and said fiancés would be considered close family
members and therefore allowed to travel to the United States as
its revised travel ban took effect.
The U.S. State Department concluded "upon further review,
fiancés would now be included as close family members," said a
State Department official who requested anonymity.
The Trump administration had previously decided, on the
basis of its interpretation of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling, that
grandparents, grandchildren and fiancés traveling from Iran,
Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen would be barred from
obtaining visas while the ban was in place.
The 90-day ban took effect at 8 p.m. EDT (0000 GMT Friday),
along with a 120-day ban on all refugees.
On Monday, the Supreme Court revived parts of Trump's travel
ban on people from the six Muslim-majority countries, narrowing
the scope of lower court rulings that had blocked parts of a
March 6 executive order and allowing his temporary ban to go
into effect for people with no strong ties to the United States.
A spokesman for the Department of Homeland Security, who
also requested anonymity, said it would be updating its guidance
to state that fiancés would not be barred from obtaining visas
while the ban was in place.
The Supreme Court exempted from the ban travelers and
refugees with a "bona fide relationship" with a person or entity
in the United States. As an example, the court said those with a
"close familial relationship" with someone in the United States
would be covered.
The state of Hawaii asked a federal judge in Honolulu on
Thursday evening to determine whether the Trump administration
had interpreted the court's decision too narrowly.
Hawaii said in a court filing that the U.S. government
intended to violate the Supreme Court's instructions by
improperly excluding from the United States people who actually
have a close family relationship to U.S. persons, echoing
criticism from immigrant and refugee groups.
Hawaii called the refusal to recognize grandparents and
other relatives as an acceptable family relationship "a plain
violation of the Supreme Court's command."
Hawaii's Attorney General Doug Chin asked U.S. District
Judge Derrick Watson in Honolulu, who blocked Trump's travel ban
in March, to issue an order "as soon as possible" clarifying how
the Supreme Court's ruling should be interpreted.
Watson ordered the Justice Department to respond to Hawaii's
request by Monday, and said he would allow Hawaii to reply by
July 6.
'KEEP FIGHTING'
A senior U.S. official did not answer directly when asked
how barring grandparents or grandchildren would make the United
States safer, but instead pointed to Trump's guidance to pause
"certain travel while we review our security posture."
The U.S. government expected "things to run smoothly" and
"business as usual" at U.S. ports of entry, another senior U.S.
official told reporters.
A handful of immigration lawyers gathered at Dulles
International Airport outside Washington on Thursday in case of
any problems.
"We're going to keep fighting this ban, even if it applies
very narrowly," said Sirine Shebaya, a senior staff attorney at
Muslim Advocates. "It's still a Muslim ban, and its still trying
to send a message to a whole community that they're not welcome
here."
The administration said refugees who have agreements with
resettlement agencies but not close family in the United States
would not be exempted from the ban, likely sharply limiting the
number of refugees allowed entry in coming months.
Hawaii said in its court filing it was "preposterous" not to
consider a formal link with a resettlement agency a qualifying
relationship. Refugee resettlement agencies had expected that
their formal links with would-be refugees would qualify as "bona
fide."
The administration's decision likely means that few refugees
beyond a 50,000-cap set by Trump would be allowed into the
country this year. A U.S. official said that, as of Wednesday
evening, 49,009 refugees had been allowed into the country this
fiscal year. The State Department said refugees scheduled to
arrive through July 6 could still enter.
Trump first announced a temporary travel ban on Jan. 27,
calling it a counterterrorism measure to allow time to develop
better security vetting. The order caused chaos at airports, as
officials scrambled to enforce it before it was blocked by
courts. Opponents argued that the measure discriminated against
Muslims and that there was no security rationale for it.
A revised version of the ban was also halted by courts.
The State Department guidance, distributed to all U.S.
diplomatic posts on Wednesday evening and seen by Reuters,
fleshed out the Supreme Court's ruling about people who have a
"bona fide" relationship with an individual or entity in the
United States.
It defined a close familial relationship as being a parent,
spouse, child, adult son or daughter, son-in-law,
daughter-in-law or sibling, including step-siblings and other
step-family relations.
A department cable said grandparents, grandchildren, aunts,
uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and
sisters-in-law, fiancés, "and any other 'extended' family
members" were not considered close family.
The guidelines also said workers with offers of employment
from a company in the United States or a lecturer addressing
U.S. audiences would be exempt from the ban, but that
arrangements such as a hotel reservation would not be considered
bona fide relationships.
