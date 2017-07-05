By Mica Rosenberg
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK The administration of U.S. President
Donald Trump opposed opening the door to grandparents from six
Muslim-majority countries on Monday, arguing in a court filing
that the government's interpretation of how to implement its
temporary travel ban is based on U.S. immigration law.
The U.S. Supreme Court in a ruling last Monday revived parts
of Trump's March 6 executive order that banned people from Iran,
Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days, which had
been blocked by lower courts. The highest court let the ban go
forward with a limited scope, saying that it cannot apply to
anyone with credible "bona fide relationship" with a U.S. person
or entity.
Trump said the measure was necessary to prevent terrorist
attacks. But opponents, including states and refugee advocacy
groups, sued to stop it, disputing its security rationale and
saying it discriminates against Muslims.
After the Supreme Court ruling, the government said that a
"bona fide relationship" means close family members only:
parents, spouses, siblings and children. Grandparents,
grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins from
the six countries would still be banned.
The government's definition, "hews closely to the
categorical determinations articulated by Congress in the
Immigration and Nationality Act," Department of Justice lawyers
argued in court papers on Monday.
The government's filing came after the State of Hawaii last
week went to U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson in Honolulu, who
originally ruled to block the ban, to seek clarification of the
Supreme Court's ruling, arguing the government's definition of
"bona fide relationship" was too narrow.
The government said Hawaii, and refugee organizations that
filed a "friend of the court" brief in support of the state,
were seeking to apply "broader, free-hand rules."
The refugee organizations had argued that their work to
resettle refugees, a process that can take years of work in
coordination with the U.S. government, qualifies as a "bona
fide" relationship with a U.S. entity. Any refugees with such a
relationship should be exempt from the three-month ban on
refugees included in the executive order, according to the
Supreme Court ruling.
But the government said workers with offers of employment
with a U.S. company and international students are fundamentally
different than refugees receiving help from U.S. resettlement
agencies.
"A refugee's relationship with the agency flows from the
government, not from an independent relationship between the
refugee and the resettlement agency," the government said in its
brief. "Indeed, resettlement agencies typically do not have any
direct contact with the refugees they assure before their
arrival in the United States."
Using the organization's interpretation would make the
refugee provisions in the executive order "largely meaningless,"
the government said.
U.S. refugee resettlement is continuing as normal until July
6, the State Department has said, around when the 50,000 cap for
the fiscal year set by Trump's executive order is likely to be
reached.
Late on Thursday, before the ban went into effect, the
government reversed its position on fiancés, saying they could
also qualify for exceptions. The court filing
described a 72-hour scramble to "coordinate among multiple
government agencies, and issue detailed guidance" on how to
implement the Supreme Court's ruling.
The roll out of the narrowed version of the ban was more
subdued on Friday compared to in January when Trump first signed
a more expansive version of the order, sparking protests and
chaos at airports around the country and the world.