U.N. rights boss fears unlawful U.S. expulsions of migrants

GENEVA, March 8 (Reuters) - U.N. High Commmissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein said on Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration policies could lead to mass detentions, including of children, and that collective expulsions would breach international law.

Zeid, in an annual speech to the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, said greater leadership was needed to address a surge in discrimination and "vilification of entire groups such as Mexicans and Muslims" in the United States.

He also decried what he said were attempts by Trump to "intimidate or undermine journalists and judges".