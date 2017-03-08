FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
U.N. rights boss fears unlawful U.S. expulsions of migrants
March 8, 2017 / 8:53 AM / 5 months ago

U.N. rights boss fears unlawful U.S. expulsions of migrants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, March 8 (Reuters) - U.N. High Commmissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein said on Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration policies could lead to mass detentions, including of children, and that collective expulsions would breach international law.

Zeid, in an annual speech to the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, said greater leadership was needed to address a surge in discrimination and "vilification of entire groups such as Mexicans and Muslims" in the United States.

He also decried what he said were attempts by Trump to "intimidate or undermine journalists and judges".

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Tom Miles

