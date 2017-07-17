FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 17, 2017 / 3:46 PM / 24 minutes ago

U.S. provides visas to up to 15,000 temporary workers

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly looks on as he listens to Mexico's Interior Minister Miguel Angel Osorio Chong (not pictured) delivering a joint message at the Secretary of Interior Building in Mexico City, Mexico, July 7, 2017.Edgard Garrido

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government is allowing 15,000 additional visas for temporary seasonal workers to help American businesses in danger of suffering irreparable harm because of a lack of such employees, the Department of Homeland Security said on Monday.

Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly found after consulting with U.S. Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta that there were not enough qualified and willing U.S. workers available to perform temporary nonagricultural work, the department said in a statement.

"As a demonstration of the administration's commitment to supporting American businesses, DHS is providing this one-time increase to the congressionally set annual cap," Kelly said in a statement.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Gregorio

