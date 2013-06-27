FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate passes landmark immigration bill
June 27, 2013 / 8:26 PM / in 4 years

U.S. Senate passes landmark immigration bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate, after a decade of trying and failing, on Thursday passed a wide-ranging immigration bill that would put 11 million foreigners now living illegally in the United States on a path to American citizenship.

The bill, backed by President Barack Obama, would invest $46 billion in new funding to increase border security and revamp the U.S. visa system.

But it faces strong opposition in the House of Representatives, where many Republicans oppose giving legal status and eventual citizenship to the 11 million.

