AT&T, Microsoft among donors to Obama's second inauguration
#Market News
January 5, 2013 / 2:30 AM / 5 years ago

AT&T, Microsoft among donors to Obama's second inauguration

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - More than 400 donors, including AT&T Inc and Microsoft, have contributed money to help pay for the festivities to mark President Barack Obama’s inauguration to a second term, organizers said on Friday.

The committee of Obama supporters organizing the parade and other gala events did not say how much money has been raised so far, disclosing only the list of “benefactors,” most of whom are individuals.

In 2009, the presidential inauguration committee raised a record $53 million for his first inauguration, refusing corporate donations and capping the maximum donation at $50,000.

This year, the committee is accepting funding from corporations and has encouraged gifts of $250,000 from individuals.

Aside from AT&T and Microsoft, other corporate donors listed were pharmaceutical company Genentech, which is part of Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG,, health insurer Centene Corp, and West Coast wealth manager Whittier Trust Co.

Obama will be publicly sworn in for his second term on Jan. 21. The inauguration is expected to be much smaller than Obama’s first, which attracted a record 1.8 million visitors. Organizers have planned only two official balls, down from 10 in 2009.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
