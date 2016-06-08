FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Modi wants deeper, U.S.-India security relationship
June 8, 2016 / 3:21 PM / a year ago

Modi wants deeper, U.S.-India security relationship

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 8 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a closer security relationship between his country and the United States on Wednesday, in an address to the U.S. Congress stressing the importance of the warm relationship between the two countries.

“The fight against terrorism has to be fought at many levels. And, the traditional tools of military, intelligence or diplomacy alone would not be able to win this fight,” Modi said in remarks prepared for delivery to a rare joint meeting of the Senate and House of Representatives.

“We have both lost civilians and soldiers in combating it. The need of the hour is for us to deepen our security cooperation,” Modi said. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
