RPT-United States wins WTO poultry case against India

(Repeats for additional subscribers with no changes to text)

GENEVA, June 4 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization (WTO) said on Thursday that India broke international trade rules by blocking U.S. poultry and egg imports because of unsubstantiated bird flu fears, confirming a win for the United States in the dispute.

The WTO Appellate Body largely upheld a panel ruling last October that India’s import restrictions were not based on international scientific standards on animal health and were discriminatory.