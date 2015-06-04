FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-United States wins WTO poultry case against India
June 4, 2015 / 2:15 PM / 2 years ago

RPT-United States wins WTO poultry case against India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats for additional subscribers with no changes to text)

GENEVA, June 4 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization (WTO) said on Thursday that India broke international trade rules by blocking U.S. poultry and egg imports because of unsubstantiated bird flu fears, confirming a win for the United States in the dispute.

The WTO Appellate Body largely upheld a panel ruling last October that India’s import restrictions were not based on international scientific standards on animal health and were discriminatory.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva and Krista Hughes in Washington; Editing by Janet Lawrence

