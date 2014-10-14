FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WTO ruling backs U.S. complaint against Indian poultry rules
October 14, 2014

WTO ruling backs U.S. complaint against Indian poultry rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Oct 14 (Reuters) - India broke World Trade Organization rules by blocking U.S. poultry imports because of unsubstantiated bird flu fears, a World Trade Organization dispute panel said in a ruling on Tuesday.

India had claimed its import restrictions were justified by international rules on animal health, but the panel agreed with the United States and found that India’s rules were not based on international standards and were discriminatory. (Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Robert Evans)

