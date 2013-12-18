FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry calls India's Menon, voices 'regret' about diplomat
December 18, 2013 / 6:41 PM / 4 years ago

Kerry calls India's Menon, voices 'regret' about diplomat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of Sate John Kerry called a top Indian official and voiced regret about the case of an Indian diplomat strip-searched after her arrest last week on charges of visa fraud, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday.

“As a father of two daughters about the same age as Devyani Khobragade, the Secretary empathizes with the sensitivities we are hearing from India about the events that unfolded after Ms. Khobragade’s arrest,” State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf said in a written statement, referring to the Indian diplomat.

“In his conversation with National Security Advisor (Shivshankar) Menon, he expressed his regret, as well as his concern that we not allow this unfortunate public issue to hurt our close and vital relationship with India,” Harf added. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

