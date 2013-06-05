U.S. business presses Obama on India trade practices

WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - Leading U.S. business groups on Monday urged President Barack Obama to take action against what they said were “unacceptable” Indian trade practices that have hurt U.S. exports in areas ranging from pharmaceuticals to electronics.

“The Government of India is discriminating against a wide range of U.S. exports, jeopardizing domestic jobs and putting at risk a growing bilateral trading relationship worth more than $60 billion last year,” the National Association of Manufacturers and other business groups said in a letter.

“These actions are unacceptable for a responsible middle-income country and rising global power,” the groups said. (Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Sandra Maler)