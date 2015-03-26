Indiana governor signs religious freedom bill that could affect gays

March 26 (Reuters) - Indiana Governor Mike Pence on Thursday signed into law a religious freedom bill that could allow businesses and individuals to deny services to gays on religious grounds.

Supporters of the bill, which was passed overwhelmingly by both chambers of the Republican-controlled state legislature, say it will keep the government from forcing business owners to act in ways contrary to strongly held religious beliefs. Opponents say it is discriminatory. (Reporting by Mary Wisniewski)