Big Indiana budget reserve sends money back to taxpayers

July 3 (Reuters) - Indiana income-tax payers will get automatic refunds next year after the state ended fiscal 2012 with a budget reserve exceeding $2 billion, Governor Mitch Daniels said on Tuesday.

A preliminary review shows reserves will total at least 14 percent of the state’s budget, according to a statement from Daniels’ office. As a result, a 2011 law will kick in for the first time giving taxpayers an automatic refund when they file state taxes next year.

While the size of the refunds will not be known until the fall, they will exceed $100 for single filers and $200 for joint filers.

The state’s pension funds will also receive at least $300 million, said Daniels, a Republican, who is leaving state government in January at the end of his second term as governor to become president of Purdue University.

“This was a fundamental assignment of our administration; turn over to our successors the strongest possible position and therefore the widest range of choices for Indiana,” Daniels said.

As of the end of May, fiscal-year-to-date state general fund revenue was largely matching forecasted levels.

For fiscal 2013, which began July 1, the state is projecting a surplus of more than $400 million, which will again boost state reserves over $2 billion, the governor’s office said.