FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chemical spill injures nine at Rolls-Royce plant in Indiana
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 28, 2014 / 9:51 PM / 3 years ago

Chemical spill injures nine at Rolls-Royce plant in Indiana

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Nine employees were injured Friday in a release of nitric acid from a 250 gallon tank at a Rolls-Royce aviation engine plant in Indianapolis, authorities said.

Eight of the injured people were taken to hospitals and one person was treated at the scene, the Wayne Township Fire Department said on its twitter feed. All were in stable condition, it said.

A “pressurized release” of nitric acid occurred on the manufacturing floor in one of the Rolls-Royce plants, company spokesman Joel Reuter said. The cause of the leak was not clear, he said.

None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening, Reuter said.

Nitric acid is a toxic liquid that can cause serious burns.

The plant was evacuated due to air quality concerns, but the readings later were found to be within safe levels and it was turned back over to Rolls-Royce, the fire department said.

Reuter said a second and third shift at the plant had been canceled. (Reporting by Kevin Murphy in Kansas City; Editing by David Bailey and Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.