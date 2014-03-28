Chemical spill injures nine at Rolls-Royce plant in Indiana

March 28 (Reuters) - Nine employees were injured Friday in a release of nitric acid from a 250 gallon tank at a Rolls-Royce aviation engine plant in Indianapolis, authorities said.

Eight of the injured people were taken to hospitals and one person was treated at the scene, the Wayne Township Fire Department said on its twitter feed. All were in stable condition, it said.

A “pressurized release” of nitric acid occurred on the manufacturing floor in one of the Rolls-Royce plants, company spokesman Joel Reuter said. The cause of the leak was not clear, he said.

None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening, Reuter said.

Nitric acid is a toxic liquid that can cause serious burns.

The plant was evacuated due to air quality concerns, but the readings later were found to be within safe levels and it was turned back over to Rolls-Royce, the fire department said.

Reuter said a second and third shift at the plant had been canceled. (Reporting by Kevin Murphy in Kansas City; Editing by David Bailey and Grant McCool)