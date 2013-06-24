UPDATE 1-Indiana grain silo explosion kills employee

(Updates headline and story to say blast was at a grain silo, adds company comment) By Brendan O'Brien June 24 (Reuters) - An employee at an agriculture co-op was killed on Monday by an explosion in a grain silo in rural northwestern Indiana, local authorities said. The explosion occurred at about 1:30 p.m. CT (1830 GMT) at the Co-Alliance fertilizer and grain facility in Union Mills, the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department said. Initially, the Sheriff's Department said the explosion was at a fertilizer plant. Later Shawn Lambert, the safety and risk manager at Co-Alliance, said the explosion happened in a grain silo at the facility. The employee was working in the concrete grain silo that is adjacent to a railroad spur at the time of the blast, according to a post on the department's Facebook page. No other information was released on the employee. All others who were at the plant at the time of the explosion have been accounted for, according to LaPorte County Sheriff's deputy Neil Lachmund. Lachmund said the cause of the blast is unknown. No hazardous chemicals were involved or released as a result of the explosion and it is not believed that a fire was involved, the post said. The facility is about 70 miles (113 km) southeast of Chicago. Two months ago a fertilizer plant explosion in West, Texas killed 14 people and injured about 200. Less than two weeks ago, an explosion and fire killed one person and injured 73 at the Williams Olefins chemical plant in Geismar, Louisiana. (Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Scott Malone, Sofina Mirza-Reid and Bob Burgdorfer)