FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Indiana grain silo explosion kills employee
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 25, 2013 / 1:36 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 2-Indiana grain silo explosion kills employee

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds identification of victim)
    By Brendan O'Brien
    June 24 (Reuters) - An explosion in a grain silo killed an
employee at an agricultural co-op in rural northwestern Indiana
on Monday, authorities said.
    James Swank, 67, of Union Mills was killed in the afternoon
explosion at the Co-Alliance fertilizer and grain facility in
Union Mills, some 70 miles (110 km) southeast of Chicago, the
LaPorte County Sheriff's Department said.
    The cause of the blast was unknown.
    Initially, the Sheriff's Department said the explosion was
at a fertilizer plant. Later, Shawn Lambert, the safety and risk
manager at Co-Alliance, said the explosion happened in a grain
silo at the facility.
    "We pride ourselves on safety and we are very saddened by
the fact that we lost somebody," Lambert said.
    It was unclear where Swank was working when the blast
occurred in the concrete grain silo adjacent to a railroad spur,
Lambert said.
    "There is some uncertainty as to whether he was on top of
the roof or in the ground level section," Lambert said.
    All others who were at the plant at the time of the
explosion were accounted for, LaPorte County Sheriff's Deputy
Neil Lachmund said.
    No hazardous chemicals were involved or released as a result
of the explosion and no fire was detected, the department said
in a Facebook post.
    Two months ago, a fertilizer plant explosion in West, Texas,
killed 14 people and injured about 200.
    Less than two weeks ago, an explosion and fire killed one
person and injured 73 at the Williams Olefins chemical plant in
Geismar, Louisiana.

 (Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Daniel Trotta and
Mohammad Zargham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.