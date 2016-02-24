Anxious U.S. bond traders' scenario sees oil at zero-St. Louis Fed

Feb 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market is signaling traders anxious about weak inflation are pricing in the probability oil prices would fall to zero in three years, according to a blog from the St. Louis Federal Reserve published late Tuesday.

The U.S. consumer price index, the government’s broadest inflation gauge, has been stuck at historic low levels due to the steep drop in energy prices since mid-2014. Earlier this month, oil futures tumbled to their weakest in 12 years to below $30 a barrel.

The yield premiums on regular Treasury bonds over Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, known as inflation breakeven rates, are proxies on investors’ view on domestic price growth.

Two St. Louis Fed analysts estimated a barrel of oil would worth be worth nil in a few years to match current breakeven inflation expectations.

“According to our calculations, oil prices would need to fall to $0 per barrel by mid-2019 in order to validate current inflation expectations,” St. Louis Fed economist Alejandro Badel and research associate Joseph McGillicuddy wrote in their article, “What Future Oil Price is Consistent with Current Inflation Expectations?”

This estimate on crude prices stands in stark contrast to the one implied by oil futures, which suggest they would climb to more than $50 a barrel by mid-2019.

The St. Louis Fed analysts’ projection was based partly on the TIPS breakeven rates in December 2015 for the next 10 years, an assumed 2.87 annual growth rate on of the CPI excluding energy costs.

Last Friday, the Labor Department said the CPI fell 0.1 percent in January, bringing its year-over-year increase to 1.4 percent, its largest rise since October 2014.

Early Wednesday, the 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was 1.32 percentage point, down 1 basis point from late Tuesday, according to Tradeweb.

U.S. crude futures were down 3 percent at $30.82 a barrel after Saudi Arabia ruled out an output reduction and an industry report indicated domestic oil inventories reached a record.