New stop-gap likely for US transportation funding

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Congress is not likely resolve differences over pending U.S. transportation legislation before a temporary law financing road, rail and bridge repair expires on March 31, Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood said on Monday.

The deadline has been a key incentive for House and Senate leaders to complete work on a multi-year, multibillion-dollar plan that has been slowed by questions about funding and election-year politics.

“I don’t see Congress passing a bill before that extension runs out,” LaHood told reporters following an appearance before state transportation officials, who were in Washington to lobby lawmakers over transportation funding.

If Congress is unable to meet the March deadline, it is expected to pass another stop-gap measure to keep transportation funds flowing.

The last long-term law authorizing federal payments to states and local governments for road and transit construction expired in 2009. Since then, transportation officials have relied on a series of temporary stop-gaps to meet most infrastructure financing needs.

The current measure running through next month was approved last September, a timeframe thought adequate at the time for Congress to approve a new transportation blueprint.

The federal government spends roughly $40 billion annually for roads and $10 billion for transit.

States are eager for another multi-year law, which allows them to plan and execute projects more efficiently.

But shortfalls in federal resources dedicated to infrastructure financing have created divisions in Congress about how much to spend on those programs and the best way to pay for them.

Election-year politics has also sharpened the debate over federal spending, and introduced unrelated, politically charged issues into consideration of transportation bills in the House and Senate over the past two months.

Both chambers return this week from a 10-day recess to work on their competing plans. The Senate version would spend $109 billion over two years. A $260 billion, five-year proposal in the House will be scaled back in coming days to improve prospects of passage.

If separate bills are approved, then a House-Senate committee would be appointed to the difficult task of negotiating a final package.

The White House has threatened to veto any legislation that includes certain energy and funding provisions currently written into the House bill. Neither the House nor the Senate are considering a long-term infrastructure proposal by President Barack Obama.