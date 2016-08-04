FCC votes to limit inmate phone call rates

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Thursday voted to limit inmate phone call rates - but set the cap at a higher level than it proposed last year.

FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler said the goal is to ensure "inmates and their families have access to robust telephone service at rates that are fair, just, and reasonable, while also allowing" providers and correctional facilities to recover their calling related costs.

The FCC has spent a decade debating the issue, which has been the subject of several federal court challenges involving the phone calls of more than 2 million U.S. prisoners. The revised caps would on average cut the price of a 15-minute phone call for most inmates by nearly 35 percent, the FCC said.

The 2015 FCC rate cap was put on hold by a federal court in May.

The rates approved on a 3-2 vote are lower than an interim cap put in place in 2013 on interstate calls of 21 cents a minute.

The new rate cuts will apply to both interstate and intrastate calls. State or federal prison rates will be capped at 13 cents a minute, up from the 11 cents a minute proposed last year.

The FCC orders cap rates at jails at 19 cents to 31 cents a minute, depending on the size of the institution.

FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn said just 38 percent of inmates stay in touch with their families while in custody - in part because of the expensive price of prison calls including additional fees.