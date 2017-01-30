FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Former New York fund analyst convicted of insider trading
#Market News
January 30, 2017 / 9:18 PM / 7 months ago

Former New York fund analyst convicted of insider trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 30 (Reuters) - A former analyst at Michael Dell's New York-based investment fund was convicted of insider trading on Monday, just a week after he was arrested for refusing to come to court to face trial.

John Afriyie, 29, was found guilty by a federal jury in Manhattan on securities fraud and wire fraud charges for misusing secret information about a deal that MSD Capital, named for the Dell Inc founder, was considering financing. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; editing by Diane Craft)

