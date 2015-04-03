FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. prosecutors lose bid to reverse major insider trading ruling
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 3, 2015 / 3:20 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. prosecutors lose bid to reverse major insider trading ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 3 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday rejected a request by federal prosecutors to reconsider a major ruling that curtailed their ability to pursue insider trading cases and jeopardized several convictions.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York denied a petition by prosecutors to grant a rehearing in the case of hedge fund managers Todd Newman and Anthony Chiasson, who in December won the reversal of their insider trading convictions. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.