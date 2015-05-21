Wall St regulatory panel clears ex-bond trader of insider trading

(Reuters) - A former bond trader at Angelo, Gordon & Co has been cleared of charges brought by Wall Street’s self-regulator that he had given a friend inside information about a company that was majority-controlled by his investment firm.

A panel ruled on Monday that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority failed to prove that Matthew Sheerin had disclosed material non-public information to a friend at G-2 Trading LLC about C&D Technologies Inc, an electrical power storage systems manufacturer.

FINRA had alleged that after Sheerin received an email from C&D Technologies’s chief executive, he mentioned to his friend the company would be releasing its earnings report the next business day and that the “story should read well.”

But Chief Hearing Officer Andrew Perkins, writing for a three-officer hearing panel, said FINRA had failed to establish the information was material and non-public and that Sheerin’s statement was “encouraging but nonspecific.”

Susan Necheles, Sheerin’s lawyer, in an email called the ruling “a complete endorsement of what Mr. Sheerin always maintained - he did nothing at all wrong.”

A spokeswoman for FINRA, which can appeal, did not respond to a request for comment.

Sheerin’s friend at G-2 Trading was not identified by name in the ruling. But his description matches that of Michael Marvin, who broker records show resigned from G-2 Trading in 2011 amid an internal investigation.

Marvin reached a settlement with NASDAQ OMX PSX over the incident, broker records show. He declined to comment through a lawyer.

In 2010 and 2011, Angelo Gordon, an investment firm with $27 billion in assets, obtained a controlling interest in C&D Technologies.

In April 2011, Sheerin was forwarded from another Angelo Gordon employee a board-level email from C&D Technologies’ chief executive.

The email disclosed that when the company filed its annual report and released its earnings the next business day, C&D Technologies would also announce that it won a $28 million batteries contract with the Agriculture Bank of China.

After Sheerin told Marvin about the earnings report, Marvin asked his supervisor to buy more shares in C&D Technologies, as a friend at a fund invested in it had told him the earnings report would read “really, really well,” the ruling said.

Marvin’s boss denied the request and told him to wait while he consulted others as “we have a problem,” the ruling said.

But Marvin bought 500 shares in his personal account, the ruling said. G-2 Trading’s internal investigation and his resignation followed.