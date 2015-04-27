Ex-Foundry executive gets 6-1/2 years prison for insider trading

NEW YORK, April 27 (Reuters) - A former executive of Foundry Networks Inc was sentenced to 6-1/2 years in prison on Monday for leaking inside information about the data-equipment maker to a hedge fund analyst.

David Riley, Foundry’s former chief information officer, was also ordered by U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni to pay a $50,000 fine.

Riley was convicted in October in the most recent in a wave of insider trading cases in federal court in Manhattan to go to trial.