Ex-Foundry executive loses insider trading appeal in U.S.
U.S.
January 14, 2016 / 2:41 PM / 2 years ago

Ex-Foundry executive loses insider trading appeal in U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 14 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday rejected the appeal of a former executive of Foundry Networks Inc who was sentenced to 6-1/2 years in prison after being convicted for leaking inside information about the company to a hedge fund analyst.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York upheld the 2014 trial conviction and subsequent prison sentence of David Riley, Foundry’s former chief information officer. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
