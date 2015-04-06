N.Y. stock brokers must face SEC insider trading case -judge

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Two New York stock brokers who escaped criminal insider trading charges after a recent appellate ruling limited authorities’ abilities to pursue such cases must still face civil charges by U.S. securities regulators, a federal judge ruled Monday.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan rejected a bid by former Euro Pacific Capital Inc traders Daryl Payton and Benjamin Durant to dismiss U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges that they engaged in illegal trading ahead of an IBM Corp deal.

The ruling clears the way for a Sept. 21. trial. Gregory Morvillo, Durant’s lawyer, said it will also require the SEC meet a new, tougher standard at trial for what constitutes insider trading in light of the December appellate ruling.

While Rakoff endorsed applying the ruling to the case, the judge suggested Congress should going forward formally define insider trading, an area that has been largely left to the courts.

Rakoff said “if unlawful insider trading is to be properly deterred, it must be adequately defined.”

The SEC is seeking penalties and the disgorgement of the $290,000 in gain Payton and Durant made trading.

Neither a lawyer for Payton nor SEC spokeswoman responded to requests for comment.

The decision followed a December ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York that curtailed authorities’ ability to pursue insider trading.

The court, in reversing the convictions of hedge fund managers Todd Newman and Anthony Chiasson, ruled that prosecutors must prove a trader knew a tip’s source received a benefit in exchange.

The court also narrowed what constitutes a benefit, saying it must be of “some consequence” and cannot be only friendship.

The 2nd Circuit on Friday declined to reconsider the ruling, which has become the subject of court challenges by several defendants, including Payton and Durant.

In their case, authorities said a lawyer at IBM’s law firm in 2009 told Trent Martin, an analyst at Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc, about IBM’s planned $1.2 billion acquisition of SPSS Inc.

While the lawyer expected Martin not to tell anyone, the analyst bought SPSS stock and told his roommate, Conradt, who in turn told Euro Pacific colleagues David Weishaus, Payton and Durant, authorities said.

All five men were criminally charged, and all but Durant pleaded guilty. But in the decision’s wake, U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter threw out their guilty pleas, and prosecutors dropped the case.

But the SEC moved forward with its own case against Durant and Payton, adding new allegations in an amended complaint.

The case is Securities and Exchange Commission v. Payton, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 14-04644.