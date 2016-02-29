FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
N.Y. brokers lose SEC insider trading trial over IBM deal tip
#Market News
February 29, 2016 / 10:53 PM / 2 years ago

N.Y. brokers lose SEC insider trading trial over IBM deal tip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 29 (Reuters) - A federal jury on Monday found two former New York stockbrokers liable for trading on confidential tips about an IBM Corp acquisition, despite a major appeals court ruling that made insider trading cases harder to pursue.

In a victory for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, a federal jury in Manhattan found former Euro Pacific Capital Inc brokers Daryl Payton and Benjamin Durant liable for engaging in insider trading.

The trial came after a December 2014 appellate ruling limiting the scope of insider trading laws forced prosecutors to drop criminal charges against Payton, Durant and three others over trades placed before IBM announced its $1.2 billion acquisition of SPSS Inc in 2009.

But the SEC continued to press civil charges over trades made ahead of the $1.2 billion deal’s announcement. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)

