Carl Icahn's lawyer say he was not accused of 'wrongdoing'

NEW YORK, May 19 (Reuters) - A lawyer for Carl Icahn said on Thursday that the billionaire activist investor was never accused of any wrongdoing as part of an insider trading probe that involved the former chairman of Dean Foods Co, Las Vegas betting legend William “Billy” Walters and famed golfer Phil Mickelson.

“Mr. Icahn has never been accused of any wrongdoing and as he has said before, any suggestion he engaged in improper trading is inflammatory,” the attorney for Icahn said.

Early in the insider trading investigation, federal authorities looked at what role, if any, Icahn may have had in sharing information with Walters about the consumer products company Clorox. Icahn was mounting a takeover bid for Clorox. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Bernard Orr)