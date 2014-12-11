U.S. insider trading ruling roils prosecutors, SEC

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government scrambled on Thursday to respond to a appeals court ruling that could make it more difficult to prosecute insider trading, with a top U.S. regulator expressing concern about its potentially “overly narrow” view and prosecutors seeking a delay in a separate case.

“There is no question it’s a significant decision,” said U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White, who also said her agency is reviewing the ruling.

“My initial sense of it is that it took ... an overly narrow view of the insider trading law and that is a concern,” White said, speaking at a New York conference.

Separately, prosecutors sought to suspend a pretrial schedule for a Jan. 12 trial of a former stockbroker, Benjamin Durant, who faces charges that he illegally traded in a company’s stock based on a tip that IBM Corp would acquire it.

In a letter late Wednesday, the office of Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said the earlier ruling raised “potential legal issues” that could affect the trial.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York on Wednesday overturned the convictions of two former hedge fund managers, saying that prosecutors had presented insufficient evidence.

The three-judge panel not only found that prosecutors needed to prove a trader knew that the original source of non-public information has received a benefit in exchange for the tip, but also narrowed what actually constituted a benefit.

While previous cases have defined such a benefit as loosely as friendship, the panel said a conviction would require a benefit “of some consequence,” and at least the suggestion of a quid-pro-quo.

As hedge fund managers and their lawyers digested Wednesday’s news, many began speculation about how the decision might impact their industry in the weeks and months ahead.

After having lived in fear of possible crack-downs on insider trading for years, there might be a collective sigh of relief, several managers said, noting that the flow of information between friends and colleagues may pick up again.

“This ruling, I think, marks a big shift in direction,” said David Tawil, founder of hedge fund Maglan Capital. “The Feds will have to be very careful in what cases to pick and potentially prosecute and a sense that there is a vacuum could embolden some people to be less strict in analyzing their information and where it comes from.”