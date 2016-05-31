Ex-Barclays banker arrested in U.S. on insider trading charges

NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - A former director of Barclays Plc was arrested on Tuesday on U.S. charges that he provided inside information about impending mergers that he learned about at the bank to a plumber, who use the tips to illegally make $76,000.

Steven McClatchey, 58, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in Manhattan federal court with conspiracy, wire fraud and securities fraud after the unnamed plumber secretly pleaded guilty last week and agreed to cooperate with authorities.

While Barclays was not identified by name in court papers, a bank spokeswoman confirmed it was the British investment bank that had employed McClatchey. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)