FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-Oppenheimer adviser arrested for trading on Pfizer employee's tips
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 3, 2016 / 2:35 PM / a year ago

Ex-Oppenheimer adviser arrested for trading on Pfizer employee's tips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 3 (Reuters) - A former investment adviser at Oppenheimer & Co Inc has been arrested on charges that he traded on inside information supplied by a Pfizer Inc employee about potential acquisitions it was considering, federal prosecutors said Friday.

David Hobson, who during the scheme also worked for a unit of Royal Bank of Canada, was charged in an indictment filed in Manhattan federal court with conspiracy securities fraud for trading on the inside tips.

The former Pfizer employee, Michael Maciocio, secretly pleaded guilty on May 20 to conspiracy and securities fraud charges, a spokeswoman for Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.