Ex-Wall Street banker convicted for giving father insider tips

NEW YORK, Aug 17 (Reuters) - A former Wall Street investment banker was convicted on Wednesday for engaging in insider trading by tipping his father off to unannounced healthcare mergers, in a victory for prosecutors after an appellate ruling made pursuing such cases harder.

Sean Stewart, who previously worked at Perella Weinberg Partners and JPMorgan Chase & Co, was found guilty by a federal jury in Manhattan on all nine counts he faced, including securities fraud.

Stewart, 35, was one of 107 people accused of insider trading since 2009 by prosecutors under Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara. His trial was Bharara's first since a 2014 appellate ruling narrowed the scope of insider trading laws. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Chizu Nomiyama)