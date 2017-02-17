By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK A former Wall Street investment banker
was sentenced to three years in prison on Friday after he was
convicted of engaging in insider trading by repeatedly tipping
his father off to unannounced healthcare mergers.
Sean Stewart, who worked at Perella Weinberg Partners and
JPMorgan Chase & Co, was sentenced by U.S. District
Judge Laura Taylor Swain in Manhattan, who called his conduct
"outrageous."
"He chose personal convenience, appearances and family
benefits over the ethical obligations he had to his employers,"
Swain said.
Stewart, who at trial contended his father, Robert Stewart,
traded without his knowledge based on their discussions about
his work, in court acknowledged breaching his employers' trust
to keep details about deals secret.
"In my heart and in my mind, though, I know I did not commit
a crime," Stewart said. "I know that to be true. I do know,
however, that I made very serious mistakes."
Swain also sentenced Stewart, 35, to serve one year of home
detention following his release from prison, and she ordered him
to pay a $7,500 fine. Stewart is expected to appeal.
Jurors had found Stewart guilty last August of securities
fraud and other charges, making him one of 85 people to be
convicted in a wave of insider trading cases by Manhattan U.S.
Attorney Preet Bharara's office since 2009.
Prosecutors said that from 2011 to 2014, Stewart tipped his
father about five mergers, including INC Research LLC's
acquisition of Kendle International Inc.
"This was protracted and brazen conduct propped up by lies,"
Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Eddy said in court.
Robert Stewart, a Long Island accountant, in some instances
arranged for a friend, Richard Cunniffe, to conduct trades in
his own accounts because of concern he was too close to the
source, prosecutors said.
The trading enabled the elder Stewart and Cunniffe to make
$1.16 million, prosecutors said.
At trial, Sean Stewart's lawyers acknowledged he spoke with
his father about companies involved in mergers. But they said he
did so while talking about his work, and that Robert Stewart
betrayed his son by trading on the information.
Robert Stewart was sentenced in May 2016 to a year of home
detention after pleading guilty in August 2015.
Cunniffe pleaded guilty in May 2015 and became a cooperating
government witness. He is scheduled to be sentenced in July.
The case is U.S. v. Stewart, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 15-cr-00287.