FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former Foundry Networks executive found guilty of insider trading
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 2, 2014 / 3:51 PM / 3 years ago

Former Foundry Networks executive found guilty of insider trading

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - A former executive of Foundry Networks Inc was found guilty on Thursday of leaking inside information about the data-equipment maker that enabled a San Francisco hedge fund to earn millions of dollars.

David Riley, Foundry’s former chief information officer, was found guilty by a federal jury in Manhattan of two counts of securities fraud and one count of conspiracy, after a trial that lasted more than three weeks. A mistrial was declared on a fourth count on which jurors were deadlocked.

The verdict brought to 83 the number of people who have been convicted at trial or pleaded guilty since October 2009 amid a years-long campaign against insider trading by the office of Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara.

It marked a rebound for Bharara’s office, after its winning streak in insider-trading trials was broken in July with the acquittal of Rengan Rajaratnam, a younger brother of convicted Galleon Group hedge fund founder Raj Rajaratnam.

Riley, 48, had been charged in 2013 along with Matthew Teeple, a former analyst from hedge fund Artis Capital Management. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.