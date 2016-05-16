FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
N.Y. brokers must pay $1.9 million for insider trading: U.S. judge
May 16, 2016 / 4:55 PM / a year ago

N.Y. brokers must pay $1.9 million for insider trading: U.S. judge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters) - Two former New York stockbrokers must pay $1.9 million after being found liable on charges by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that they traded on confidential tips about an IBM Corp acquisition, a federal judge ruled on Monday.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan ordered ex-Euro Pacific Capital Inc brokers Daryl Payton and Benjamin Durant to pay $546,458 and $1.34 million, respectively, after a federal jury returned a verdict in the SEC’s favor in February. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)

