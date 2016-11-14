FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Ex-InterMune executive, friend found liable for insider trading
#First Republic News
November 14, 2016 / 7:45 PM / 9 months ago

Ex-InterMune executive, friend found liable for insider trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - A former executive at pharmaceutical company InterMune Inc and a British restaurant owner were found liable on Monday on charges by the top U.S. securities regulator that they engaged in a $1 million insider trading scheme.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said a federal jury in San Francisco found Sasan Sabrdaran, InterMune's former director of drug safety risk management, and Farhang Afsarpour, a friend in England, liable for insider trading. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
