Ex-investor relations exec gets U.S. prison term for insider trading

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A former executive at a New York investor relations firm, whose shoeless sprint from news photographers last year was lampooned on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” was sentenced on Wednesday to 2-1/2 years in prison for insider trading.

Michael Lucarelli, the former director of market intelligence at Lippert/Heilshorn & Associates, was also ordered by U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan to forfeit $955,000, the amount of illicit profits prosecutors said he made.

Lucarelli, 52, pleaded guilty in September to securities fraud. In August, following a court appearance, Lucarelli ran from photographers in a sleeveless undershirt, leaving his sandals behind.

The escape was captured by CNBC’s cameras, and the clip was later featured as the “moment of Zen” on late-night TV’s satirical news program “The Daily Show.”

During a 20-minute speech on Wednesday that was at times tearful, angry and rambling, Lucarelli insisted that LHA “stole” his commissions, driving him to desperation. He also said a drug addiction, stemming from severe pain caused by Crohn’s disease, helped fuel his crimes.

“If they didn’t do this to me, this never would have happened,” he told the judge.

But Furman said Lucarelli was simply failing to take responsibility for his actions.

“I am not persuaded that you get it,” the judge told Lucarelli. “It may be that you are owed money by your employer. The answer was not to steal nearly a million dollars.”

Furman nevertheless said Lucarelli’s health and drug addiction were mitigating factors that convinced him to impose less than the 37- to 46-month sentence recommended by the probation office.

LHA founder Keith Lippert denied Lucarelli’s allegations.

“Desperate people say desperate things,” he said in a phone interview. “I guess right up until the very end, he’s not taking ownership for his actions.”

Prosecutors said Lucarelli gained access to draft press releases from firm clients and used the information to trade illegally in advance of their announcements.

Companies whose stocks Lucarelli traded included TREX Co Inc , FAB Universal Corp, PhotoMedex Inc, LCA-Vision Inc, Pacific Ethanol Inc, Dot Hill Systems Corp and Lifetime Brands Inc, prosecutors said.

Lucarelli now lives in North Dakota, where he has been training with his brother to drive tractor-trailer trucks, he said.

“One nice thing about the trucking industry,” he said in court dressed in a suit and dress shoes, is that a felony conviction for insider trading is not a bar to employment.

The case is U.S. v. Lucarelli, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 14-cr-00632.