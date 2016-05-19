FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Golfer Mickelson says returning Dean Foods trading gains
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 19, 2016 / 3:08 PM / a year ago

Golfer Mickelson says returning Dean Foods trading gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Professional golfer Phil Mickelson said on Thursday he has agreed to return gains he made in 2012 from trading in Dean Foods Co stock and said he felt “vindicated” that U.S. authorities have not charged him with violating securities laws.

In a statement via his attorney, Mickelson said he had no desire to benefit from any transaction that U.S. authorities viewed as questionable and that he takes “full responsibility” for having become part of the probe. (Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

