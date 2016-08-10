N.Y. investment adviser, lawyer indicted for insider trading

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - A Long Island investment adviser and a former partner at a major law firm have been indicted on charges that they engaged in insider trading ahead of Pfizer Inc's acquisition of King Pharmaceuticals Inc in 2010, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Tibor Klein, who owned advisory firm Klein Financial Services, and Robert Schulman, a Washington, D.C., patent lawyer who at the time was with the law firm Hunton & Williams, were charged in an indictment filed in Central Islip, New York. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)