Cooperating witness in SAC Capital insider trading case gets prison

NEW YORK, Dec 2 (Reuters) - A former hedge fund manager who became a key cooperating witness in the U.S. investigation into insider trading at hedge funds including SAC Capital Advisors was sentenced to 21 days in prison on Wednesday.

Richard Choo-Beng Lee, who co-founded Spherix Capital and once was an analyst at SAC Capital, was also ordered by U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel in Manhattan to pay a $100,000 fine in light of his 2009 guilty plea. (Reporting by Nate Raymond; Editing by Andrew Hay)