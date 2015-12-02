FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cooperating witness in SAC Capital insider trading case gets prison
December 2, 2015 / 5:40 PM / 2 years ago

Cooperating witness in SAC Capital insider trading case gets prison

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 2 (Reuters) - A former hedge fund manager who became a key cooperating witness in the U.S. investigation into insider trading at hedge funds including SAC Capital Advisors was sentenced to 21 days in prison on Wednesday.

Richard Choo-Beng Lee, who co-founded Spherix Capital and once was an analyst at SAC Capital, was also ordered by U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel in Manhattan to pay a $100,000 fine in light of his 2009 guilty plea. (Reporting by Nate Raymond; Editing by Andrew Hay)

